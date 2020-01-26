County in brief: Summit County fails to hit referendum target, input sought on multi-million dollar Hoytsville Road project

Referendum follow up

While state legislators have announced they intend to repeal a controversial tax reform bill in the upcoming general session, the outcome of the statewide referendum push to put the measure on the ballot remained in question as of early Friday afternoon.

Preliminary results from the Lt. Governor’s Office indicate Summit County was about 150 signatures short of the total required, though that number may change slightly.

Referendum organizers had 40 days after the bill’s passage Dec. 12 to collect 115,869 signatures from registered voters statewide, with at least 8% of active voters signing in 15 of Utah’s 29 counties. In Summit County, that would have required 2,063 signatures.

The numbers were still trickling in to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office from county clerks on Friday, three days after the Jan. 21 deadline.

Preliminary totals indicated 18 of the 29 counties had met the thresholds, but the statewide total was about 18,000 signatures short.

The governor, the president of the state Senate and the speaker of the House indicated in a press release a bill to repeal the tax reform law would be introduced on Monday, the first day of the legislative session, and that legislators would craft a state budget under the tax code that was in place before the December reform was signed into law.

Hoytsville Road project

Summit County officials are asking for public input on a multi-year, multi-million dollar project to expand Hoytsville Road.

An open house is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the County Courthouse.

A simpler project to resurface the road and keep its current width would cost around $2 million and take two years, while a more complex project to widen the road and add an 8-foot-wide separated path would cost $6.5 million and take seven years to complete. A middle option to widen the road but not add the path would cost $4.5 million and take five years to complete.

For more information about the proposals, visit summitcounty.org/hoytsvilleroad.