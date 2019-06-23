County notebook: Council weighs gate for Trails at Jeremy Ranch

Decision on gated community’s gate postponed

After more than two hours of lawyering and testimony, the Summit County Council asked for more information before it will rule on whether or not the formerly gated community called Trails at Jeremy Ranch would be allowed to have its gate back.

The county notified the homeowners association the gate was illegal in 2012, both the county’s attorney Dave Thomas and the appellant’s attorney Justin Matkin said, and the county started enforcing that in 2017, Thomas and Matkin said, after which the HOA removed the gate to avoid a $250 per day fine, Matkin said.

The homeowners contend the gate had been approved before it was electrified in 2001. Though they have no record of a building permit, Matkin presented a permit for electrical work and some construction plans that include mention of a gate.

The county contends no building permit was ever issued and that every land use that wasn’t expressly mentioned in the 1994 zoning code was prohibited, Thomas said. That means to have had a gate legally installed, the developers would have had to go through a special process, which the county claims there is no record of. The 1994 zoning code is silent on the issue of gates, and the 2006 code regulates them.

County Councilors asked for more information, including how a contemporaneous gate-approval process went in Moose Hollow and how the 1994 code defined a use.

Councilor Chris Robinson summed up the task in front of the Council as “interpreting a decision from 20-plus years ago based on a code that no longer exists.”

The homeowners sued the county to have this appeal heard after it was originally ruled the appeal was improperly filed. The HOA and county have been going back and forth about the issue since at least 2012.

East Side road projects approved

The county has set aside $250,000 annually from its Transportation Initiative Sales Tax to go to road projects on the East Side, and the Council of Governments met June 18 to figure out how to split it up.

Kamas had asked for $100,000 to rebuild a stretch of 530 South between Main Street and 90 East that is “falling apart,” according to application documents.

Francis requested $55,638 for improvements for Foothill Drive, Summit Haven Drive, Summit Haven Circle, Frontier Lane and Warrens Field Way that would extend the life of the roads by eight to 10 years.

Oakley asked for $65,900 to overlay North Bench Road, which, according to application documents, has potholes big enough to damage tires and rims.

Henefer put in a request for bridge repair in 2020 to be timed with a Utah Department of Transportation project.

The three 2019 projects totaled about $21,000 more than the $250,000 alloted, and Kamas agreed to reduce its request.

The Council of Governments voted unanimously to approve the projects.

County receives $1.5M from feds

The county received its 2019 payment in lieu of taxes from the Department of the Interior totaling $1,473,015. The federal government does not pay taxes on its landholdings in Utah.

The money will help offset the impacts of federal lands on local governments, like the costs of people recreating in U.S. Forest Service lands, Summit County financial officer Matt Leavitt said. It is used to help fund law enforcement and public works. He said it’s about the amount the county was expecting, though it doesn’t cover the costs to the county of people recreating on federal land.

Marsh named to Utah State Board of Education

North Summit School Board President Mark Marsh was appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert to the Utah State Board of Education, and confirmed to the post on Wednesday, the secretary of the board Lorraine Austin said.

He replaces outgoing District 12 board member Alisa Ellis (Heber City), who resigned because she moved out of state, Austin said.

Marsh announced on Facebook he resigned his North Summit post on Wednesday night, and thanked the other board members and Superintendent Jerre Holmes.

“Tonight was bittersweet,” Marsh wrote. “I can honestly say I have loved every minute of my time on the board.”

Council recognizes Steven Martin

The Council recognized longtime assessor Steven Martin for his 38 years of service to the county. He was presented a plaque and wished well on his retirement.