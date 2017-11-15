County services remain open while South Summit facility is completed

As construction crews put the finishing touches on the new county services building in Kamas, most of the services that were previously housed in the facility and relocated to temporary locations will continue to operate until the new building is open.

The new 18,000-square-foot facility will house the Kamas branch of the Summit County Library, as well as offices for the Department of Motor Vehicles and county medical services, such as the Health Department and Valley Behavioral Health. Other amenities will include a new South Summit Senior Center, a 1,900-square-foot space for public meetings and an 800-square-foot computer classroom.

The services that were housed in the Kamas County Service Building, including the library, Health Department, Valley Behavioral Health and the Department of Motor Vehicles, were relocated to temporary locations throughout Kamas after the building was demolished.

Health Department

The Health Department is being housed at the Kamas Health Center Building, located at 228 W. 200 S., next door to the Food Town shopping center. It will remain open until the new facility is complete.

"There was some concerns that the Kamas Health Department would be closing early in preparation for the move," said Derek Siddoway, Health Department's public information officer. "But, we will remain open until the building is complete. We just want people to know that the services we have are still available. We aren't running in any type of limited capacity."

Siddoway said the Women Infants and Children program and immunization traffic has remained constant at the temporary office. He said the only change was that reproductive health patients have been referred to the Park City office.

DMV

The Division of Motor Vehicles currently operates out of the Senior Center, located at 20 E. 400 S. The DMV is now open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Corrie Forsling, Summit County's treasurer, said in an email to The Park Record that the lease on the temporary space ends this month.

"We may be able to extend that lease or arrange early occupancy of the new building," she said. "If not, we may need to close that office temporarily. … Our plans past Nov. 30 are not yet set in stone."

Valley Behavioral Health

Valley Behavioral Health's operations were relocated to South Summit High School. Dodie Wilson, director of Valley Behavioral Health in Park City, said clients have been able to come to the school or request an at-home visit, which will continue.

"If someone is in Kamas and they need to be seen, we will find a way to meet them," she said. "We will continue to operate and be flexible to see clients until that is finished."

Once the new facility is complete, Valley Behavioral Health will share an office with the Health Department, Wilson said.

"We feel like we will be able to increase our services and we are super excited for that new building to be finished," she said.

Library

The temporary location of the Kamas Library closed Thursday, Nov. 9, to allow staff to prepare to move the book collection into the new space.

"We are now in the process of boxing up and getting ready to move," said Dan Compton, director of the Summit County Library. "People can use the other branches and the outdoor book return until we open. We are working as hard as we can to open as soon as possible."

The county plans to hold a soft opening for the community in December, with a grand opening and open house scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m.

The building was originally expected to open in August, but the start of construction was delayed last year after bids came in nearly $1 million over budget. The completion was eventually pushed back to December. The county had allocated $5.5 million for the project and later agreed to increase the budget $400,000.