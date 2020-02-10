Court report: 28 days in jail for felony human smuggling

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Feb. 3, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Natalie Anderson, 46, of South Jordan, entered a no contest plea to impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $1,400 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Petra Pauline Montoya, 46, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to attempted receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a third-degree felony, and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for March 16.

Paul Lloyd Woirhaye, 32, of Park City, pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies: attempted aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child. Sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

Scott C. Crittenden, 63, of Coalville, was sentenced for two counts of assault against a police officer, each class A misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve one day in jail with credit for one day served and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 363-day jail sentences on each count. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Thomas Patrick Donehoo Jr., 39, of Alexander, North Carolina, was sentenced for the offense of human smuggling, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 28 days in jail with credit for 28 days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Jeffery Lynn Evans, 62, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to theft by receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for March 16.

Jaime Patricia Ann Miller, 29, of North Ogden, pleaded guilty plea to obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor, and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences on each count: 364 days or obstructing justice and 90 days for intoxication. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Kirk D. Smith, 35, of Kamas, pleaded guilty plea to attempted failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor, and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation for 18 months with Summit County Probation and ordered the defendant to serve 24 days in jail, to pay a $1,500 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences on each count: 340 days for attempted failure to stop or respond at the command of police and 156 days for DUI. Those sentences would run consecutively.