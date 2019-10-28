Court report: 30 days in jail and deportation for aggravated assault

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Oct. 21, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Kristina Marie Brow, 46, of Evanston, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $1,783.15 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Guadalupe Davalos, 61, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Lora Katherine Hamilton, 56, of Coalville, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to second-degree felony theft. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $5,442.27 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Renee Valerie Rousselle-Ferguson, 29, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor, and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Sierra Jo Wetzel, 22, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete drug treatment at Wasatch Behavioral Services and other standard terms and conditions.

Jose Antonio Leon-Venegas, 44, of Park City, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a 30-day jail sentence, placed the defendant on court probation for a period of 36 months and ordered the defendant to be released to ICE for deportation. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Robert Vern Brazell, 59, of Park City, was sentenced for third-degree felony aggravated assault. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete 100 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Tanner Kent Cram, 24, of Draper, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to third-degree felony burglary. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $997 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Thomas Logan Evans, 32, of Danville, Indiana, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve 90 days in jail, pay a $4,500 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions and placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months. The court also imposed a suspended 275-day jail sentence.