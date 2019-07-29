Court report: 60 days in jail for Provo man convicted of two counts of sexual battery

Robert Vern Brazell, 58, of Park City, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony aggravated assault. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Salvador Angel Garibay, 54, was ordered to pay a $1,000 fee and entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to the charge of being an Interlock restricted driver operating a vehicle without an Interlock System, a class B misdemeanor. The court also ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Amber Lynn Barron, 37, of Park City, was placed on supervised probation for 24 months for class A misdemeanor assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform and class B misdemeanor assault. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of one year in jail for the assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform charge, and a 180-day suspended jail sentence for the assault charge. The court gave the defendant credit for six days served and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Ariel L. Bezoski, 28, of Park City, was sentenced to 18 months of court probation for possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and class B misdemeanor DUI. The court also imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,366.70 fine for DUI and a one-year jail sentence for the controlled substance charge, which are to run concurrently. The court suspended all but two days of the jail sentence and gave the defendant credit for two days served.

Antonio Thomas Trujillo, 38, of West Valley City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for six days served for third-degree felony DUI. The court also imposed a suspended prison sentence of zero to five years, a $1,500 fine and placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Trenton Jr. Walsh, 21, of West Valley City, was sentenced to supervised probation for 36 months for threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed suspended prison sentences of zero to five years for two counts of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies. Those sentences are to run concurrently to each other. The court also ordered the defendant to serve 56 days in jail with credit for 56 days served, complete 150 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Bryce Lee Bigelow, 28, of Provo, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for sexual battery. The court sentenced him to 364 days in jail each for two counts of sexual battery, class A misdemeanors. The court suspended 304 days of one count and all 364 days of the other; the sentences were to run consecutively. The court also placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $1,799.55 and complete other standard terms and conditions.