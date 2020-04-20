Court report: 89 days in jail for Coalville man

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following case was heard on Monday, April 13, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center. When a defendant is already in jail, the court may set up a remote hearing using videoconferencing technology and avoid convening the court in person and transporting the defendant to the courtroom.

Nicholas Bosworth, 39, of Coalville, was sentenced for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed an 89-day jail sentence with credit for 89 days served for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended sentences of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and 364 days in jail for reckless endangerment. Those sentences would run concurrently.