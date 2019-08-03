Court report: Arizona man gets 30 days in jail for drug charge

Sean Thomas Richards Blair, 35, of Park City, was sentenced on an order to show cause. The court extended the defendant’s probation for 36 months, imposed a 10-day jail sentence and ordered the defendant to complete 10 hours of community service.

Annalia Marie Gonzalez, 20, of Coalville, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to endangerment of child or elder adult, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jeremy Kyle Long, 29, of Hot Springs, Arizona, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a 30-day jail sentence, a suspended prison sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison and a $1,000 fine. The court also placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Juan Carlos Lopez, 36, of Park City, was sentenced to 17 days in jail with credit for three days served for the offense of aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 364 day jail sentence with 347 days suspended, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete 100 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Adam Philip Lynn, 39, of Raleigh, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a suspended prison sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. The court also placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in jail with credit for five days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Tyler Jess Toly, 34, of Park City, pleaded guilty to forgery, a third-degree felony, and entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. For the forgery charge, the court imposed a suspended prison sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison, placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to successfully complete Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions. For the controlled substance charge, the court ordered the defendant to successfully complete Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions.

Dalton Bradley Greene, 23, of Clearfield, was sentenced for the offense of theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony. The court imposed a suspended prison sentence of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison, which is to run consecutively to any other term the defendant is serving. The court also placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered the defendant to serve 55 days in jail with credit for 55 days served, pay restitution of $3,970.52 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Quinton Eric Larson, 55, of Lehi, was sentenced to seven days in jail for the offense of DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 364-day jail sentence, of which 357 days were suspended. The court also placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months, ordered the defendant to serve seven days in jail, pay a $1,370 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Patrick Stewart Lovell, 50, of Park City, pleaded no contest to class A misdemeanor child abuse. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Arturo Francisco Reyes, 33, of Park City, pleaded guilty to assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence, of which 152 days were suspended. The court also placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered the defendant to serve 28 days in jail with credit for 28 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.