Court report: Arson sentencing set for next month

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, March 16, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Gabriella Reever, aka Silkia Rodriguez, 27, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $1,000 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Dustin James Rounsville, 43, of Libby, Montana, pleaded guilty to violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Thomas Fox Shea, 48, of Syracuse, pleaded guilty to arson, a second-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for April 27.

Trina Nicole Sosa, 34, of Ogden, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony theft. Sentencing is scheduled for April 27.

Donald R. Putnam, 55, of Heber City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.