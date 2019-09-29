Court report: Coalville man gets 24 months probation for attempted tampering with a witness and assault

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Sept. 23, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Meghan Audrey McComas, 38, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to failure to stop at injury accident, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Danny K. Bryson, 63, of Coalville, was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation for the offenses of attempted tampering with a witness, a class A misdemeanor, and class B misdemeanor assault. The court also imposed two suspended, consecutive jail sentences: 364 days for attempted tampering with a witness and 180 days for assault. Bryson was also ordered to complete standard terms and conditions.

Daniel Joseph Monk, 36, was sentenced to serve 125 days in jail with credit for 125 days served for class A misdemeanor assault. The court imposed a 364-day jail sentence with 239 days suspended as well as supervised probation for 24 months and ordered Monk to complete other standard terms and conditions.