Court report: Coalville man pleads guilty to attempted aggravated assault

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 10, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Garnik Agaronyan, 64, of Sandy, entered into a six-month plea in abeyance to theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Dennis Mark Christensen, 46, of Brigham City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and wrongful appropriation, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Timothy C. Cole, 32, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to two counts of theft by deception, both second-degree felonies. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Delric Damon Ellington, 30, of Lehi, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to retail theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay restitution, complete 35 hours of community service, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ciara Ann Pharnes, 18, of Browns Valley, California, entered a guilty plea to the offense of attempted aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Darrell Stewart Sargent, 26, of Coalville, entered a guilty plea to the offenses of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony, and attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Esperanza Gonzales Valdez, 37, of Park City, entered a no contest plea to propelling a substance or object at an officer, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months, and ordered the defendant to complete 30 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Kambiz Bakhtiari, 37, of Taylorsville, was sentenced for the offense of retail theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 60-day jail sentence.

Brandon Joseph Dixon, 45, of Sandy, was sentenced for the offense of theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to pay restitution and complete standard terms and conditions.

Kevin Michael Hyde, 20, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to the offenses of burglary, a third-degree felony, and theft, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14.