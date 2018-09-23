Court report: Coalville man sentenced to 14 days in jail for attempted assault

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Sept. 17, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Aaron Robert Latta, 39, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to serve 30 days in jail prior to sentencing on Oct. 29.

Colin Robert Macritchie, 22, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to providing false personal information with the intent of being another actual person, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Daniel Joseph Monk, 35, of Park City, admitted violating the terms and conditions of Drug Court and absconding. He was sentenced for three counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, each class A misdemeanors, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 30-day jail sentence.

Kelly William Sargent, 28, of Tooele, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Tyler Dustin Simmons, 20, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of another person's identity documents, a class A misdemeanor; assault, a class B misdemeanor; and theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $300 fine and complete 25 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Antoine Dwight Smith, 27, of San Francisco, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Zachary Alan Wood, 28, of Sandy, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 60-day jail sentence.

David R. Money, 63, of Littleton, Colorado, was sentenced for the offenses of attempted failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a class A misdemeanor, and driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for attempted failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, and imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for driving under the influence. The court suspended the one-year jail sentence and 178 days of the 180 days. The court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve two days in jail with credit for one day served, complete 24 hours of community service in lieu of spending one day in jail, pay a $1,936.70 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jerry D. Rudd, 60, of Coalville, was sentenced for the offense of attempted assault, a class A Misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. The court suspended 166 days of the 180-day sentence, placed him on court probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 14 days in jail, complete 50 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.