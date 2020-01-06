Court report: Coalville woman gets 74 days in jail for burglary and assault

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 30, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Easton Will Gines, 34, of Francis, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

James Robert Wilfong, 36, of Oakley, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, each class A misdemeanors; possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; driving on a suspended/revoked license, a class C misdemeanor; and speeding, an infraction. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete drug court.

Mark Patrick Moyer, 52, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Tiffanie C. Piercy, 41, of Coalville, was sentenced for the offense of burglary, a third-degree felony, and assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 74 days in jail with credit for 74 days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed two suspended sentences: For burglary, a prison sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison, and for assault, 180 days in jail.