Court report: Contractor given two years of probation for operating without a license

News | August 19, 2019

Courtesy of the Summit County Attorney's Office

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 12, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Danny K. Bryson, 63, of Coalville pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor attempted tampering with a witness and assault, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Edward J. Crapo, 60, of Shelley, Idaho, pleaded guilty to applying for a building permit when not licensed, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence. The court also placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete 30 hours of community service, not contract without a license, and comply with other standard terms and conditions.

Gene Willie Cruz, 34, of Denver, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and theft of services, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $457.09 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed two suspended jail sentences: 364 days for criminal mischief and 180 days for theft of services, running concurrently.

Daniel Joseph Monk, 36, pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor assault. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Taylor Nelson Pinder, 33, of Park City, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 90-day jail sentence on each count and gave the defendant credit for 180 days served.

