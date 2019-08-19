Court report: Contractor given two years of probation for operating without a license

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 12, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Danny K. Bryson, 63, of Coalville pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor attempted tampering with a witness and assault, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Edward J. Crapo, 60, of Shelley, Idaho, pleaded guilty to applying for a building permit when not licensed, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence. The court also placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete 30 hours of community service, not contract without a license, and comply with other standard terms and conditions.

Gene Willie Cruz, 34, of Denver, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and theft of services, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $457.09 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed two suspended jail sentences: 364 days for criminal mischief and 180 days for theft of services, running concurrently.

Daniel Joseph Monk, 36, pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor assault. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Taylor Nelson Pinder, 33, of Park City, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 90-day jail sentence on each count and gave the defendant credit for 180 days served.