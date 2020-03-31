Court report: Drug court for two local young men on weapon, drug charges

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, March 23, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

William Leon Forman, 18, of Francis, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to five charges: Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, a class B misdemeanor; and open container, a class C misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to enter into and successfully complete the Summit County Drug Court program.

Alexander Kuzmin Johnstone, 21, of Park City, was sentenced for two third-degree felonies: theft and purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to enter into and successfully complete the Summit County Drug Court program. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison on each count, which would run concurrently.

Sosimo Oropeza Espinobarros, 25, of Park City, pleaded guilty to identity fraud and possession of a forged writing/device, third-degree felonies, and impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed concurrent 12-day jail sentences for each and noted the defendant may be released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for identity fraud.

Eric Hora, 51, of Park City, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to enter into and successfully complete the Summit County Drug Court program.

Patrick Bello Gatumbato, 27, of Park City, pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible sexual abuse, each second-degree felonies. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

Petra Pauline Montoya, 46, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted receive or transfer of stolen vehicle, a third-degree felony, and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 137 day in jail with credit for 87 days served, pay a $750 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for attempted receive or transfer of stolen vehicle and a two-day jail sentence and a $750 fine for DUI with credit for two days served. The sentences are to run concurrently.