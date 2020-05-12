Court report: Felony forcible sexual abuse yields year in jail for Park City man, arsonist gets month in jail

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on April 27 and May 4 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Patrick B. Gatumbato, 27, of Park City, pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible sexual abuse, each second-degree felonies. The court ordered the defendant to serve 364 days in jail with credit for 145 days served, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 48 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended prison sentences of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison on each count, which would run concurrently.

Charles F. Vaitai, 32, of Draper, pleaded guilty to attempted assault by a prisoner, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 30-day jail sentence to run concurrent with any sentence the defendant is currently serving.

Kimberlee J. Sargent, 46, of Coalville, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to burglary, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $925 and to complete 50 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Thomas Fox Shea, 48, of Syracuse, was sentenced for the offense of second-degree felony arson. The court ordered the defendant to serve 31 days in jail with credit for 31 days served, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete 60 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.

Kent Woodhead, 47, of Park City, pleaded guilty to two class A misdemeanors: enticing a minor by internet or text and obstructing justice. The court ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in jail, placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences of 334 days on each count, which would run concurrently.