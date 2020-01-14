Court report: Florida 22-year-old gets 30 days in jail on a drug charge

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 6, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Kyle Edwin Firestone, 22, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in jail, placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 334-day jail sentence.

Miranda Hills, 57, of North Salt Lake, pleaded guilty to failure to signal and following too close, both infractions. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $240 fine.

Kobe Taylor Scholes, 19, of Coalville, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to three counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, each third-degree felonies. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $1,000 fee, complete 50 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Cynthia Elaine Tso, 42, of Taylorsville, pleaded guilty to attempted false evidence of title and registration, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 364-day jail sentences on each count, which would run concurrently to each other.

Geralyn White Dreyfous, 57, of Medford, Maine, was sentenced for third-degree felony DUI. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail, pay a $1,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Scott Andrew Oldham, 40, of Magna, was sentenced for class A misdemeanor DUI. The court placed the defendant on probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to serve three days in jail, pay a $1,430 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 361-day jail sentence.