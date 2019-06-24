Court report: Francis resident plead guilty to aggravated assault, weapons charge

The following cases were heard Monday, June 17, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center, according to the Summit County Attorney’s Office:

Cody Anne Arko, 41, of Heber City, admitted to violating the terms and conditions of probation. Arko was ordered to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 14 days served, and probation was reinstated for 18 months.

Randal Weed Dickinson, 57, of Francis, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault and attempted possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Christopher Michael Goff, 38, of Indianapolis, Indiana, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $4,750 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court imposed a 360-day suspended jail sentence.

Dalton Bradley Greene, 23, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for July 29.

Paislie Laurel Jones, 23, of Herriman, received a one-year jail sentence for violating the terms and conditions of probation.

Kham M. Lee, 35, of Wausau, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 100 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions. It imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. Lee agreed to forfeit the $9,369.00 in cash that was on his person at the time of arrest.

Judith Stacy Cluff, 48, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony attempted distribution of a controlled substance. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $750 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. It also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison and a $750 fine on each count, to run concurrently.

Stephen Kai Madsen, 26, of Kamas, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted production, dispensing or manufacturing of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a fee of $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

James Michael Crum, 58, of Rawlins, Wyoming, was sentenced for third-degree felony DUI. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison with credit for 159 days served.

Brody Winkler, 24, of West Valley City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted theft, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete 60 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. It also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Darwin Ludgate, 56, of Cedar City, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony DUI. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.