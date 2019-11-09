Court report: Georgia man gets 60 days in jail on drug charges

Dalton Joseph Johnson-Keel, 29, of Wanship, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Chad David Kramer, 45, of Oakley, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor, and domestic violence assault, a class B misdemeanor. He was given credit for 19 days served in jail and the court placed Kramer on court probation for 24 months and ordered him to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed two concurrent jail sentences, which were suspended: 364 days in jail for obstructing justice and 180 days for assault.

Dennis Allen Riley, 26, of Winder, Georgia, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve 60 days in jail with credit for 28 days served, placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Meghan Audrey McComas, 38, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for one day served for the offense of failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, a class A misdemeanor. The court also imposed a 364-day jail sentence, of which 354 days were suspended, placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, 43, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to enter into a 28-day detox program, placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364 day jail sentence.

Phillip Jason Webster, 30, of Francis, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to propelling a bodily substance, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee with credit for money spent on a continuous remote alcohol monitoring device, to complete 25 hours of community service and to complete other standard terms and conditions.