Court report: Heber 19-year-old gets four days in jail for DUI

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Feb. 24, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Kim L. Griffin, 56, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony DUI. Sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

Oscar A. Lustre, 55, of Wilseyville, California, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor, and impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve 45 days in jail with credit for three days served.

James Dylan Nelson, 19, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to serve four days in jail, pay a $1,430 fine, pay restitution and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 361-day jail sentence.

Tracy J. Nielson, 58, pleaded guilty to attempted assault by a prisoner, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a sentence in the Utah State Prison not to exceed one year with credit for one day served. This sentence is to run concurrent with any other sentence the defendant is currently serving.

Melissa Davis Peretti, 53, of Park City, pleaded guilty to failure to stop at the command of a law officer, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Scott H. Lane, 38, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.