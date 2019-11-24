Court report: Heber and Kamas women get a year in jail each on drug charges

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Nov. 18, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Sebrina Ellen Balli, 32, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a sentence of up to one year in the Utah State Prison with credit for one day served, which is to run concurrently to any other sentence the defendant may be serving.

Kimberly Monique Martinez, 29, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a sentence not to exceed one year in the Utah State Prison with credit for one day served. This sentence is to run concurrently to any sentence the defendant may be serving.

Tiffanie C. Piercy, 40, of Coalville, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary and class B misdemeanor assault. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Ivan Ortiz, 32, of Park City, was sentenced to 32 days in jail with credit for 32 days served, 24 months of supervised probation and to complete other standard terms and conditions for two class A misdemeanors: aggravated assault and criminal mischief. The court also imposed suspended 332-day jail sentences for each charge, which would run consecutively.

Cody Lynn Street, 38, of Magna, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 69 days served, 24 months of supervised probation and to complete other standard terms and conditions for three class A misdemeanors: attempted violation of a pretrial protective order; assault; and attempted retaliation against a witness, victim or informant. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences of 184 days, 364 days and 364 days, respectively. Those sentences would run consecutively.

Christopher Tuerk, 39, of Shoreview, Minnesota, was sentenced to 24 months of court probation and to complete other standard terms and conditions for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Bradley Alan Broder, 23, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in jail, be placed on court probation for 12 months and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended jail sentence of 334 days.

Brandon Joseph Dixon, 46, of Sandy, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony theft. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Christopher Blake Hunter, 32, of Cottonwood Heights, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony DUI. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 30.