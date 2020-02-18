Court report: Heber man gets 41 days in jail for attempted trespassing
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Feb. 10, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Carlos Alberto Ahuelican-Jimenez, 30, of Park City, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 25 days in jail, pay a $1,520 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 155-day jail sentence.
Tyler B. Barrani, 22, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $680 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions.
Kyley D. Riki Burnham, 30, of South Jordan, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance and possession of another’s identity documents, class A misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 364-day jail sentences on each count, which would run concurrently to each other.
Joshua D. Burrell, 26, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for March 23.
Edgardo Rea, 39, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 41-day jail sentence and gave the defendant credit for 41 days served.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Court report: Heber man gets 41 days in jail for attempted trespassing
In another case, a 30-year-old Park City man pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.