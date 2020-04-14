Court report: Heber man gets year in jail for violating a protective order
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following case was heard on Monday, April 6, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center. When a defendant is already in jail, the court is able to set up a remote hearing using videoconferencing technology and avoid transporting the person to the courtroom.
Eric Sosa, 24, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to violation of a protective order, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a 364-day jail sentence with credit for 26 days served to run concurrently with another case.
The charge is a third-degree felony.