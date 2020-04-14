Court report: Heber man gets year in jail for violating a protective order

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following case was heard on Monday, April 6, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center. When a defendant is already in jail, the court is able to set up a remote hearing using videoconferencing technology and avoid transporting the person to the courtroom.

Eric Sosa, 24, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to violation of a protective order, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a 364-day jail sentence with credit for 26 days served to run concurrently with another case.