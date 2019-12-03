Court report: Heber man pleads guilty to three counts of feloney attempted sexual abuse of a child
Sergio Andres Contreras-Riqueime, 25, of Orem, pleaded guilty to enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony. The court imposed a 90-day jail sentence with credit for 20 days served, placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months and ordered him not to re-enter the United States unlawfully. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.
Geralyn White Dreyfous, 57, of Meford, Maine, pleaded guilty plea to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6.
Benjamin Rodney Simmons, 22, of Heber City, pleaded guilty plea to three counts of attempted sexual abuse of a child, each third-degree felonies. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Clayton James Kelley, 25, of Croyden, was sentenced for two drug charges: possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. For the misdemeanor, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 36 months of supervised probation and to complete other standard terms and conditions. For the felony, he was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation and to complete other standards terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison on the felony charge, which would run concurrently with another case.
Thomas Porter Wells, 33 of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 12 months of court probation, to pay a fine of $1,330 and to complete other standard terms and conditions for attempted disarming of a police officer, a class A misdemeanor, and class B misdemeanor DUI. He pleaded guilty to both. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences of 364 days for attempted disarming of a police officer and 180 days for DUI, which would run concurrently.
