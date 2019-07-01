Court Report: Heber man sentenced to year in jail for stalking, failure to register as a sex offender

The following cases were heard Monday, June 24, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center, according to the Summit County Attorney’s Office:

Thomas Jeffery Eatchel, 34, of Sandy, pleaded guilty to attempted theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to pay a $750 fine, $250 in restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a 364-day suspended jail sentence.

Michael Todd Edgerton, 34, of Park City, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and possession or use of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. The court imposed concurrent sentences for both charges. For the obstruction of justice charge, the court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $400 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. It also imposed a 364-day, suspended jail sentence. For the controlled substance charge, the court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered him to complete 20 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. It also imposed a 364-day, suspended jail sentence.

Jaren Devon Hermansen, 38, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty to domestic violence assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child, both class B misdemeanors. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence on each count. Those sentences are to run concurrent to the defendant’s Salt Lake County case.

Taylor John Maher, 29, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty to theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court gave the defendant credit for 14 days served in jail, imposed court probation for 12 months with other standard terms and conditions and suspended a 166-day jail sentence.

Carl Phillip Ohs, 49, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Gary Merrill Poulsen, 59, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony DUI. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Alfredo Pena Acosta, 37, of Heber City, was sentenced for stalking and failure to register as a sex offender, both class A misdemeanors. The court imposed a 364-day jail sentence with credit for 79 days served for stalking, and a 364-day jail sentence with 285 days suspended and credit for 79 days served for failing to register. The sentences will run concurrently.

Amy Joanne Beaver, 47, of Oakdale, California, was sentenced for the offense of attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a 42-day jail sentence, placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve six months of home confinement and complete other standard terms and conditions. It also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Martin Thomas Miles, 45, of Park City, was sentenced for possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $450 fine and complete 40 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a 364-day suspended jail sentence.

Samuel Cole Norman, 27, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial card, a third-degree felony; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence with credit for 62 days served.

Keith Casey Randall, 36, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 364-day jail sentence, of which 346 days were suspended, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $3,465.02 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Wyatt Joshua Taylor, 22, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of retaliation against a witness, victim or informant, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a 20-day jail sentence, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions. It also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Jody K Webb, 56, of Murray, was sentenced for the offense of theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a 90-day jail sentence, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Timothy James Vaughn, 27, withdrew his appeal of a case in Summit County Court, and had three charges dismissed, all third-degree felonies: damage to jails, aggravated assault and unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card.