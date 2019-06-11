Court report: Illinois resident sentenced for drug charges

The following cases were heard Monday, June 3, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center, according to the Summit County Attorney’s Office:

Amber Lynn Barron, 37, of Francis, pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for July 22.

Jennie Marie Barton, 40, of Mountain View, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

Deon Lavan Doster, 61, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty to joyriding, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year in jail. The court suspended 355 days of the sentence, placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to comply with other standard terms and conditions.

Dawn Klinkhammer, 55, of South Holland, Illinois, pleaded guilty to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to a term of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 197-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Juan Carlos Lopez, 36, of Park City, pleaded guilty to domestic violence assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for July 29.

Robert Steve Sanchez, 55, of Kearns, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Steven Ray Smith, 30, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to attempted purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor; and carrying a concealed firearm, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 360-day jail sentence and a $375 fine on each count. The sentences are to run concurrent to each other and were suspended. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Eric Castrejon Sosa, 23, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to assault, a class A misdemeanor; commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a Class A Misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. The defendant was sentenced to 360 days in jail and a $250 fine for assault, 360 days in jail and a $250 fine for domestic violence in the presence of a child and 90 days in jail and a $500 fine for intoxication. Those sentences are to run consecutive to each other and concurrent to a separate case. The jail terms were suspended. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Trenton Walsh Jr., 21, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty to two counts of purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person, each third-degree felonies; and threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for July 22.

Bryce Lee Bigelow, 28, of Provo, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, each class A misdemeanors. Sentencing is scheduled for July 22.

Alphonzo Robert Bell, 36, of Francis, was sentenced 360 days in jail for attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court suspended 353 days, placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Heather Renee Hayden, 51, of Evanston, Wyoming, was sentenced to 360 days in jail for attempted forgery, a class A misdemeanor. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Christopher Thomas Stevens, 36, of West Valley City, was sentenced to one year in jail for violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor. The court suspended 357 days of the sentence, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Lucas Alan Pinyerd, 30, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, each class A misdemeanors. The court sentenced Pinyerd to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine with 362 days suspended for one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and 364 days in jail with 364 days suspended for the other two counts. Those sentences are to run concurrent to each other. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions.