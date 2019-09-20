Court report: Kamas man gets 40 days in jail for assault

Trisha Jo Sherlene Albretsen, 39, of Kamas, was sentenced for two third-degree felony charges, forgery and theft by deception. The court imposed a 30-day jail sentence, placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $3,790 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed two concurrent, suspended prison sentences of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Michael Joseph Lopez, 31, of Taylorsville, was sentenced to a prison term of zero to five years for attempted theft, a third-degree felony. That sentence is to run concurrent with any other sentences imposed and the court recommended the defendant be given credit for 228 days served.

Patrick Stewart Lovell, 50, of Park City, was sentenced for class A misdemeanor child abuse. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete 50 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence, which is to run consecutively with a sentence from another case.

Timothy Braze, 44, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance for class B misdemeanor assault. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Beverly Marie Beeman, 42, of Park City, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony DUI. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Matthew J. Lyall, 41, of Seattle, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to wrongful appropriation, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Darwin Ludgate, 56, of Cedar City, was sentenced for class A misdemeanor DUI. The court imposed a 364-day jail sentence with 344 days suspended, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 20 days in jail, pay a $1,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Gary Merrill Poulsen, 59, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for third-degree felony DUI. The court imposed a 62 1/2-day jail sentence followed by 60 days of monitored home confinement, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to complete 40 hours of community service, pay a $1,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended prison sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Christopher J. Martinez, 40, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to class B misdemeanor assault and giving false personal identity to a peace officer, a class C misdemeanor. The court imposed a 40-day jail sentence on each count to run concurrent to each other with credit for 40 days served.

Catherine Marry Tepper, 49, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a fee of $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.