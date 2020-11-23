Court Report: Kamas man pleads guilty to burglary and tampering with a witness

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Nov. 16, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Craig Lincoln Berthold, 49, of Kaysville, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of protected wildlife while trespassing, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $750 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a 180-day jail sentence, which was suspended.

Matthew Ryan Ingoldsby, 49, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony; and voyeurism, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Cody Marshall Robinson, 29, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; two counts of class A misdemeanor possession or use of a controlled substance; and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete all terms and conditions of drug court.

Richard Edward Dow, 54, of Park City, pleaded guilty to assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Christian Anderson Smith, 25, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted aggravated assault domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to make a $300 donation to the Peace House and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Toyie Starling, 33, of Rockford, Illinois, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $350 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jose Louis Solorio-Navarro, 43, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offenses of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and DUI, both class B misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve two days in jail, pay a $1,420 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 178-day jail sentences on each count, which would run concurrently to each other.