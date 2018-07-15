Court report: Park City man pleads guilty to assault

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, July 9, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Philip M. Barrett, 45, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to assault, a class B misdemeanor, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Robert Brinkley, 26, of Zephyrhills, Florida, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The court placed him on court probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 40 days in jail, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Daniel Steven Davis, 28, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to attempted purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $300 fee, complete 25 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. He pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, ordered him to pay a fine of $300, complete 25 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Erica Nicol Martinez, 24, of West Valley City, entered a guilty plea to two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 18 months, and ordered her to complete 50 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Brady Robert McCarthy, 19, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Cody Odell Rasmussen, 24, of Kamas, was sentenced for two counts of attempted sex abuse of a child, third-degree felonies. The Court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court imposed a one-year jail sentence for each count. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve one year in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.