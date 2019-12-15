Court report: Murray man gets one year in jail for three felonies

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 9, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Scott C. Crittenden, 63, of Coalville, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault against a police officer, each class A misdemeanors. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Max Reyes Guzman, 24, of West Jordan, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to class A misdemeanor theft. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $200 and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Barbara Ann Jordan, 48, of Security, Colorado, pleaded guilty to a class B misdemeanor count of impaired driving. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered the defendant to pay a $1,350 fine, complete 48 hours of community service and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence. The defendant also entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Stanley Gene Ricks, 38, of Francis entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a fee of $300 and to complete 20 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Erick Russell Wright, 27, of Salt Lake City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to exploitation of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $168.62 and to complete 40 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Ryan Paul Dean, 38, of Murray, was sentenced for three third-degree felonies: theft, escape from official custody and possession or use of a controlled substance. For theft, he was sentenced to one year in jail. The court also imposed a suspended sentence at the Utah State Prison of zero to five years. The court imposed a 364-day jail sentence for each of the other two charges. All sentences are to run concurrently.

Mark J. Guy, 22, of Pleasant Grove, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to discharge of firearms, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $1,000 fee and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Curtis Michael Morgan, 35, of Morgan, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted criminal trespass (dwelling), a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a fee of $300 and to complete 25 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.