Court report: Oakley man gets 27 days in jail for misdemeanor child abuse

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 13, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Finn Debaun, 19, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to unlawful use of proof of age, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Alexander Kuzmin Johnstone, 21, of Park City, pleaded guilty to purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Gabriel David Kendall, 27, of Evergreen, Colorado, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony, and impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in jail and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended prison sentence of zero to five years for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a six-month jail sentence for impaired driving. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Vernon John Lucas, 44, of Coalville, pleaded guilty to attempted false evidence of title and registration, a class A misdemeanor, operating a vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence for attempted false evidence of title and registration and suspended 90-day jail sentences for each of the remaining two charges. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Butch Harris Luffman, 42, of Park City, entered a no contest plea to attempted assault by a prisoner and assault on a peace officer or military member, both class A misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence for each count; the sentences would run concurrently.

Amadeo Vazquez-Gonzalez, 32, of Oakley, pleaded guilty to child abuse, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 27 days in jail with credit for 27 days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 337-day jail sentence.

Jeremiah Alan Schuck, 35, of Tooele, was sentenced for the offenses of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $750 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence for each count; the sentences would run concurrently.