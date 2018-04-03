Court Report: Orem man sentenced for attempted aggravated assault

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, March 26, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Cristian Castro, 23, of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 24 months, and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail, pay a $4,750 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Elliott T. Collins, 26, of Santa Rosa, California, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the Court placed him on court probation for 24 months, and ordered him to serve 25 days in jail, pay $1,000, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Franklin Austin Havlicak, 25, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to threatening with or using a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation for 18 months with Summit County Probation and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Christopher Wayne Kelley, 26, of Midway, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Linda Diane Grace Morgan, 41, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor, and failure to remain at an accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 7.

John M. Platt, 24, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. The court ordered him to pay a $500 fine, complete 40 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Stephen Roy Vetro, 29, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, and ordered the defendant to serve four days in jail with credit for four days served, pay $1,000, complete 25 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Rodger Scot Goeckeritz, 43, of Sandy, was sentenced for the offense of driving under the influence, a third-degree felony. The Court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months, and ordered him to serve 62 1/2 days in jail with credit for two days served, pay $1,500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Joseph Merrill Alan Posey, 46, of Orem, was sentenced for the offense of attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months, and ordered him to pay an $86 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.