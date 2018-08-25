Court report: Park City man enters into a plea in abeyance for failing to remain at the scene of an accident

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 20, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Cody Anne Arko, 42, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Amber Marie Beltran, 32, of Sacramento, California, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 24 months and ordered her to serve 40 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Brandon Cole, 31, of Leavenworth, Kansas, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve 34 days in jail, pay a $2,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kaylyn Cook, 52, of Magna, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 12 months and ordered her to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Quincy Jones Edwards, 39, of Sandy, was sentenced for accepting a bribe to prevent prosecution, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for accepting a bribe to prevent prosecution and imposed a 180-day jail sentence for assault. The court suspended 355 days of the 365-day sentence and 180 days of the other sentence, placed him on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 10 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions

Nathan Jacob Hautala, 30, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to: attempted failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a class A misdemeanor; obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor; possession or use of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a class A misdemeanor; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; driving with a measurable amount of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; interference with a public servant, a class B misdemeanor; interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; ignition interlock device violation, a class B misdemeanor; giving a false personal identity to a peace officer, a class C misdemeanor; driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Zachary Forrest Marquart 27, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $680 fee, pay restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jeremi Cade Morrow, 46, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to two counts of theft by deception, both third-degree felonies. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Christian Navarrete-Villalobos, 19, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to attempted failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete 30 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Journey Ira Rose, 34, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. She also appeared for an order to show cause hearing. The court found she violated the terms and conditions of her probation, which was revoked.

Jerry D. Rudd, 60, of Coalville, entered a guilty plea to attempted assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Kaden Clark Smith, 19, of Lehi, entered a no-contest plea to theft by receiving stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $680 fine. The court suspended 359 days, placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve six days in jail with credit for six days served, pay a $680 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jose Antonio Vazquez-Villalobos, 19, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to attempted failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete 30 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Jaquest Raheem Tucker, 25, of Newport News, Virginia, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. The court suspended 340 days, placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve 25 days in jail with credit for 13 days served, pay a $1,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.