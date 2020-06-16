Court report: Park City man gets 38 days in jail for felony burglary and aggravated assault
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 8, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
David Freeland, 68, of East Peoria, Illinois, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.
Carlos Zavala, 27, of West Valley City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to serve 19 days in jail with credit for 19 days served.
Scott Paul Cameron, 37, of Park City, was sentenced for the offenses of burglary and aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 38 days in jail with credit for 38 days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended sentences of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison, which would run concurrently.
