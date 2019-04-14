Court report: Park City man pleads guilty to impaired driving

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 8, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Lorenzo Hernandez, 29, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor, and impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence on each count. The court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve 16 days in jail with credit for 16 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ryan Paul Dean, 38, of Murray, entered guilty pleas to: theft, a third-degree felony; escape from official custody, a third-degree felony; and possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for June 17.

Francisco Javier Bac Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to assault, a class B misdemeanor, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence on each count. The court suspended the sentences, placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete 25 hours of community service, and other standard terms and conditions.

Barbara Virlee Madsen, 54, of Oakley, entered into 24-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered her to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions. She also pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,610 fine. The court suspended 170 days, placed her on probation with Summit County Probation for 24 months and ordered her to serve 10 days in jail, pay a $1,610 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Sayed Zeinullah Mousavi, 22, of Murray, entered a no-contest plea to assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 20.

Paislie Laurel Jones, 22, of Herriman, was sentenced for the offenses of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; theft by deception, a third-degree felony; and forgery, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison on each count. The sentences were suspended and the court imposed a 111-day jail sentence for purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person. The court placed her on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered her to spend 111 days in jail with credit for 111 days served, pay $3,700 in restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.

William Alexander McCracken-Bennion, 18, of St. George, was sentenced for the offenses of burglary, a second-degree felony, and failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison for burglary and imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop. The sentences were suspended and the court imposed a 240-day jail sentence for burglary. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to spend 240 days in jail with credit for 108 days served, pay a $1,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.