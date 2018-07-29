Court report: Park City man pleads guilty to reckless endangerment

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, July 23, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Jay Anthony Rosa, 30, of Sandy, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $500 fine. The court suspended 358 days, placed him on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to serve seven days in jail with credit for seven days served, pay a $500 fine and a $200 recoupment fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Mariana Godinez, 41, of Francis, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered her to complete standard terms and conditions.

Kristian Jean Kerns, 27, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to attempted theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on supervised probation for 24 months, and ordered her to complete standard terms and conditions.

Michael S. Lombardo, 25, of West Jordan, entered a guilty plea to criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor, and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and $1,000 fine for criminal mischief and a one-year jail sentence for failure to stop at the command of law enforcement. Both sentences were suspended and he was placed on probation for 30 months, ordered to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Emily Jane Matthews, 32, of Kamas, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee and complete 30 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Hugo Aya Sarmiento, 42, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to reckless endangerment, a Class A Misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27.