Court report: Park City man sentenced for driving under the influence

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, July 30, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

David R. Money, 63, of Littleton, Colorado, entered a guilty plea to attempted failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a class A misdemeanor, and driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Patrick Scott Pinkerton, 61, of Draper, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Richard Paul Romboy, 38, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to attempting to receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, a third-degree felony, and failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Cody Jack Arend, 56, of Brockport, New York, entered a guilty plea to attempting to receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Jamari Denecio Chapman, 21, of Murray, entered a guilty plea to theft, a class A misdemeanor, and attempted theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for theft and a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for attempted theft. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 24 months, ordered him to comply with all terms of his Salt Lake County probation and complete standard terms and conditions.

Geralyn White Dreyfous, 56, of Holladay, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 24 months, ordered her to complete 10 days of home confinement, pay a $1,500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Simon Hughes, 52, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to reckless endangerment, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Carlos Abelardo Rea, 29, of Park City, was sentenced for driving under the influence, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered him to serve 90 days in jail with credit for 59 days served, pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jason Dale Williams, 36, of Evanston, Wyoming, was sentenced for unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered him to serve 18 days in jail with credit for 18 days served, and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Denny N. Cho, 44, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed and then suspended a one-year jail sentence. The court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 18 months, ordered him to serve 15 days in jail, pay a $1,560 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.