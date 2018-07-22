Court report: Park City man sentenced for stalking

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, July 16, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Gustavo Alonso Bojorquez, 20, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

John Edward Flynn, 28, of Winter Park, Florida, entered a guilty plea to attempted theft, a third-degree felony, and unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison on each count. The sentences were suspended and the court imposed a 45-day jail sentence on each count. The court placed him on court probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve 90 days in jail, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Leomar Jose Inciarte-Redondo, 26, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor, and failure to report an accident involving property damage, a class C misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $500 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Todd Wynn James, 45, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to offering or agreeing to commit a sexual act for fee or equivalent, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $300 fee, complete 25 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Tazzmon Tudy Ramirez, 20, of Casa Grande, Arizona, entered a guilty plea to two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, each third-degree felonies. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Shane Edward Reilly, 36, of West Valley City, entered a guilty plea to propelling a substance or object at an officer, employee, volunteer or provider, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for propelling a substance or object and imposed a 180-day jail sentence for assault. The sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months, ordered him to serve 25 days in jail with credit for 11 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Gerald Alfred Saldo, 69, of Santa Monica, California, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $4,750 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

David Ramsay Boline, 20, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted stalking, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced for the offense of stalking, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and suspended 245 days. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve 120 days in jail with credit for 30 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Vicente Tapia, 19, of Heber City, was sentenced for the offense of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve one-year in jail with credit for 74 days served.

Heath C. Kelson, 46, of Heber City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted aggravated sex abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and child abuse involving physical injury, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a sentence of between three years and life at the Utah State Prison for attempted aggravated sex abuse of a child and imposed a one-year jail sentence for child abuse involving physical injury.