Court report: Park City man sentenced for theft

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, March 9, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Leason Brecque Medina, 37, of Sunnyside, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and retail theft detection shielding devices, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for April 20.

Camilla Roxanne Moore, 37, of Taylorsville, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to attempted unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve eight days in jail with credit for eight days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kevin Bryan Nava, 22, of Park City, pleaded guilty to theft, a third-degree felony, and impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed concurrent 26-day jail day sentences on each count with credit for 26 days served. The court also ordered that the defendant may be released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.