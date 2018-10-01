Court report: Park City man sentenced to 10 days in jail for reckless endangerment

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Sept. 24, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Joshua Steven Kirkland, 28, of South Jordan, entered a guilty plea to false personal information with the intent to be another person, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

James Victor Wolfe, 32, of West Valley City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $500 fine. The sentence was suspended. The court placed him on supervised probation for 18 months and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Gilbert Maxwell Christopher, 25, of Oxnard, California, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $750 fine. The court suspended 359 days, placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve six days in jail with credit for six days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Daniel Rex Clark, 59, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,420 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation for 12 months, and ordered him to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Chandler Rome Haueter, 34, of Morgantown, West Virginia, entered a guilty plea to impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,420 fine. The court suspended 178 days, placed him on court probation for 18 months and ordered him to serve two days in jail, complete 72 hours of community service and and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Marco Antonio Juarez-Hernandez, 28, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 59-day jail sentence with credit for 59 days served.

Daniel Jason Martinez, 35, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Lee Vong Moua, 26, of St. Paul, Minnesota, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 36 months, and ordered him to serve 170 days in jail with credit for two days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Philip M. Barrett, 45, of Park City, was sentenced for the offenses of assault, a class B misdemeanor, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $500 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to complete 30 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Simon Hughes, 52, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of reckless endangerment, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. The court suspended 170 days, placed him on court probation for 18 months and ordered him to serve 10 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Porter Scott Santos, 23, of Oakley, entered a guilty plea to failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.