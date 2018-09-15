Court report: Park City man sentenced to probation for attempted assault

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Sept. 10, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Sean Thomas Richards Blair, 34, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to the following charges: attempted operation of a clandestine laboratory, a second-degree felony; distribution of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Brandon Gabriel Carlson, 28, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 30-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. The court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Robert Tyler Dunn, 33, of Kamas, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $500 fee, complete 50 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Frank Xavier Gazella, 36, of Prairie Village, Kansas, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $680 fee and complete 32 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Nicholas Anthony Hernandez, 28, of Provo, entered a guilty plea to theft, a second-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Justin J. Kerbs, 28, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $680 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Darnell Phillip Lewis, 22, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to retail theft, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Mason Eli Long, 25, of Coalville, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,420 fine. The court suspended 178 days of the sentence and placed him on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of spending two days in jail, pay a $1,420 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Linh Ba Nguyen, 30, of Riverton, entered a no contest plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $680 fine. The court suspended 360 days of the sentence and placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, and ordered the defendant to serve five days in jail, pay a $680 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Gustavo Alonso Bojorquez, 20, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $500 fine. The court suspended the jail sentence and placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete 24 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Henry Francis Keil, 60, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,420 fine. The court suspended 178 days, placed him on court probation for 24 months, and ordered him to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of spending two days in jail, pay a $1,420 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Trista Chantil Poulsen, 41, of Hooper, was sentenced for the offense of theft of services, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 12 months, and ordered her to complete 50 hours of community service, pay $797.50 in restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Hugo Aya Sarmiento, 42, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The court suspended 351 days, placed him on supervised probation for 24 months, and ordered him to serve 14 days in jail with credit for 14 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Linsie Madeline May Schmidt, 26, of Highland, was sentenced for the offense of attempted retail theft, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and suspended 301 days. She was placed on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered to serve 64 days in jail with credit for 64 days served, pay $2,123.80 in restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Brett Lee Burch, 33, of Holladay, entered a no contest plea to the purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.