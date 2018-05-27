Court Report: Park City man sentenced to probation for DUI
May 27, 2018
According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, May 21, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:
Flabio Ahuazoteco-Garcia, 28, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 18 months, and ordered him to pay $1,430, complete 180 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.
Krickett Marie Forman, 30, of Evanston, Wyoming, was sentenced for the offense of possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for possession within a correctional facility and a one-year jail sentence for the class A misdemeanor. The sentences were suspended and the court imposed an 85-day jail sentence with credit for 78 days served and ordered her to be on supervised probation for 36 months and complete other standard terms and conditions.