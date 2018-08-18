Court report: Park City woman enters into a plea in abeyance for theft

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 13, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Colten Dean Rhodes, 22, of Evanston, Wyoming, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and suspended 361 days of it, placed him on court probation for 18 months and ordered him to serve four days in jail with credit for four days served and complete 50 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Hannah Buck Davidson, 24, of Boynton Beach, Florida, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. The court ordered her to pay a $600 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. She also entered a guilty plea to burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 24 months and ordered her to continue with treatment in Florida and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jeannine Paulk Mayo, 61, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to theft, a third-degree felony. The court ordered her to pay $2,303.60 in restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.