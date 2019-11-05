Court report: Park City woman gets 63 days in jail for felony DUI

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Oct. 28, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Karuna Chung Soon Spaulding, 18, of Murray, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Jayson Reyes Garcia, 26, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to burglary, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and to complete 40 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Lorenzo Grageda-Flores, 40, of Beardstown, Illinois, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to serve 73 days in jail with credit for 16 days served, to complete other standard terms and conditions and placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months. The court also imposed a suspended sentence at the Utah State Prison of zero to five years.

Beverly Marie Beeman, 42, of Park City, was sentenced for third-degree felony DUI. The court ordered the defendant to serve 62.5 days in jail with credit for 34 days served, to be placed under supervised probation for 36 months, to serve 120 days of home confinement, pay a $1,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Jay De Michael Dyer, 35, of Taylorsville, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, third-degree felonies, and class A misdemeanor violation of pharmacy practice act. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.