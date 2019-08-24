Court report: Parkites gets 68 days in jail for attempted entice a minor by internet or text

Alexander Hamilton Brighton, 32, of Park City, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to class A misdemeanor theft and possession or use of a controlled substance; and class B misdemeanor possession or use of drug paraphernalia. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions.

Noriko Kenji Fuentes Cubian, 26, of Park City, pleaded guilty to attempted entice a minor by internet or text, a third-degree felony. The court sentenced the defendant to 68 days in jail with credit for 68 days served, placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and to complete other standard terms and conditions. It also imposed a suspended prison sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison

Bradle Jason Gavino-Nunez, 20, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies: attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Heather Michael Hall, 42, of Highland Ranch, Colorado, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony theft. Sentencing is scheduled Sep. 30.

Daniel Michael Herba, 55, of Hertford, North Carolina pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 364-day jail sentence with 264 days suspended and a $1,500 fine. The court also placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered him to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ryan Arthur Herbst, 42, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony DUI. Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 30.

Adrian Herrera, 35, of Horizon, Texas, pleaded no contest to theft by receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 30.

Rosemary Omori, 65, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to complete 40 hours of community service, pay restitution of $401.92 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Carl Phillip Ohs, 49, of Heber City, was sentenced for the offense of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to serve 26 days in jail with credit for 26 days served, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and imposed a suspended sentence at the Utah State Prison of zero to five years. The court also ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions.