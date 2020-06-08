Court report: Prison sentence for felony DUI

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 1, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Alfredo Pena Acosta, 38, of Heber, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary. Sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

Justin Tenangueno, 21, of Murray, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve 21 days, placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 343-day jail sentence.

Kim L. Griffin, 56, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for third-degree felony DUI. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Paul Lloyd Woirhaye, 32, of Park City, was sentenced for two third-degree felonies: attempted aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended sentences of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison on each count, which would run consecutively.