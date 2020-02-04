Court report: Salt Lake City woman enters drug court for felony theft by deception

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 27, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Sheila Faatasiga Aseuga, 37, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $537.19 and to complete all terms and conditions of Salt Lake County Drug Court. The court also imposed a suspended prison sentence of zero to five years.

Chance Curtis Hebberd, 30, of Marbleton, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.