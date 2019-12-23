Court report: Wanship man gets 61 1/2 days in jail for DUI

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 16, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Benjamin Nathaniel Fortune, 47, of Coalville, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to four days in jail. The court also imposed a suspended 360-day jail sentence.

Varun Gupta, 36, of Sanford, Florida, pleaded guilty to speeding, an infraction. The court imposed a $1,053.05 fine.

Chase Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. George, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and retail theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve 12 days in jail with credit for 12 days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions and placed the defendant on court probation for six months. The court also imposed a suspended 352-day jail sentence for possession or use of a controlled substance and a suspended 168-day jail sentence for retail theft. Those sentences are to run concurrently.

Austin James Kunzi, 25, of South Jordan, pleaded guilty to burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence, which is to run concurrently with the defendant’s Salt Lake County case.

Peter D. Plasman, 34, of Madison, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $2,500 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Tyson Christman Robb, 29, of Taylorsville, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve two days in jail, pay a $1,350 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 362-day jail sentence.

Dennis A. Valdez, 21, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to false personal information with intent to be another actual person, a class A misdemeanor, and interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to enter into and successfully complete drug court.

Justin Brett Vaughn, 44, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to false evidence of title and registration, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for six months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence with credit for 41 days served.

Jay de Michael Dyer, 35, of Taylorsville, was sentenced for two counts of unlawful acquisition, possession, transfer of a financial transaction card, third-degree felonies, and unlawful conduct pharmacy practices, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, gave the defendant credit for 73 days served in jail and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended sentences of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for each count of unlawful acquisition, possession, transfer of a financial transaction card, and one year in jail for unlawful conduct pharmacy practices. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Dalton Joseph Johnson-Keel, 29, of Wanship, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail with credit for one day served, pay a $1,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended sentences of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison and 301 1/2 days in jail.

Eric C. Sosa, 24, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3.