Court report: Week of Aug. 10

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 10, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Kyler Christian Caldwell, 29, of Holladay, pleaded guilty to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence at the Summit County Jail.

Craig Hellmers, 49, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, and child abuse, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Arnall Enright Riddle, 31, of Cedar City, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a 180-day jail sentence at the Summit County Jail, which was suspended.

Leonard Ryan Sharp, 18, of Midvale, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $400 and to complete 15 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Javier Octavio Venegas, 41, of Park City, pleaded guilty to retail theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 45-day jail sentence and gave the defendant credit for 45 days served.

Shalisa Dawn Burnes, 31, of Bountiful, pleaded guilty to retail theft, a class B misdemeanor, and giving false personal identity to a peace officer, a class C misdemeanor. The court ordered this case closed with previous jail time served. The court also ordered suspended 12-day jail sentences on each count, which would run concurrently.

Jakob Owen Scheidle, 26, of South Jordan, pleaded guilty to violation of a sentencing protective order, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Teague James Vigil, 24, of Syracuse, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Nicholas Thorston Westland, 24, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to remain at an accident, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 120 days in jail and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 244-day jail sentence.

Danette Louise Heller, 51, of Kamas, was sentenced for the offense of theft by deception, a second-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $6,486.83 and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.

Stephen Juarez Orlan Nolasco-Juarez, 19, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offenses of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and failure to stop or respond at command of police, both third-degree felonies. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions and to serve 150 days in jail for failure to stop or respond at command of police. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison on each count, which would run concurrently to the jail sentence.

Sabrina Ann Salisbury, 49, of Kamas, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and pleaded guilty to impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $1,370 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a 180-day jail sentence, which was suspended.