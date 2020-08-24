Court report: Week of Aug. 17

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following case was heard on Monday, Aug. 17, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Griffen Paul Jorgensen, 42, of Coalville, was sentenced for the offense of theft, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.