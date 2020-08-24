Court report: Week of Aug. 17
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following case was heard on Monday, Aug. 17, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Griffen Paul Jorgensen, 42, of Coalville, was sentenced for the offense of theft, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Court report: Week of Aug. 17
A 42-year-old Coalville man was sentenced for third-degree felony theft.